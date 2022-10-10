Pawan Sehrawat injury update: PKL issues official statement on Tamil Thalaivas captain's situation in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat suffered a nasty injury during his team's season opener against the Gujarat Giants on Saturday evening. Playing his first match of Pro Kabaddi 2022, Pawan hurt his knee badly while attempting a tackle from the right corner position.

It looked like Pawan Sehrawat was not 100% fit heading into the contest because he generally uses himself more in the raiding unit while captaining a team. But Pawan went for only two raids in the first 10 minutes of the match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants.

Even in those two raids, Pawan scored a solitary bonus point and did not come in contact with any of the opposition defenders. Writhing in pain around the 11th minute of the match, the Tamil Thalaivas star had to be stretchered off the mat. Substitute Himanshu replaced him in the playing seven.

The high-flyer might be down for now, but he's keeping his spirits up and he'll be back for you soon! We are currently monitoring his injury closely and we will share an update as soon as we receive final confirmation on his medical tests.

Initially, it looked like Pawan suffered a serious injury, but the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League have now provided an official update on him.

"Tamil Thalaivas Captain Pawan Sehrawat is currently under observation after sustaining a knee injury during the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 match against Gujarat Giants on Saturday. The raider is being monitored closely by the Tamil Thalaivas medical team. The league wishes him a speedy recovery," a statement from PKL stated.

Met Pawan Sehrawat, star player of Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls' former player, and Bull Sene's favourite hero, who has been injured in the debut match here in Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. I wish him a quick recovery on behalf of all fans.

When will Pawan Sehrawat return from his injury in Pro Kabaddi 2022?

The injury is not a major one, meaning that Pawan could return to the mat in the coming weeks. However, the Tamil Thalaivas team management will look to make sure that he is 100% fit before playing for the franchise.

PKL 2022 has just started, and there are a lot of matches remaining in the competition. Tamil Thalaivas will play their next match of the season against the Haryana Steelers tomorrow evening.

