PKL 2021: Jaipur Pink Panthers retain 2 Elite players for Season 8

2014 PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained two elite players ahead of the upcoming player auction. They are defenders Vishal Lather and Amit Hooda.

Vishal Lather made his PKL debut during the 2017 edition of the league. He joined the Jaipur Pink Panthers ahead of PKL Season 7, after having spent his first couple of seasons with Dabang Delhi. Vishal is an excellent defender and is one to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the league.

Defender Amit Hooda made his PKL debut during Season 2 and has been a star performer since then. He has racked up 248 points from 88 matches across six seasons. Last season, Hooda earned 46 points from 16 matches for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Both defenders are key players for the Panthers and will play a crucial role for the side in PKL Season 8.

Jaipur Pink Panthers retain young player Nitin Rawal for Season 8

Nitin Rawal (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Young all-rounder Nitin Rawal will once again don the pink jersey in Season 8. He made his debut in Season 5 and earned a whopping 85 points from 21 games. In the next couple of seasons, Nitin earned 31 and 51 points from nine and 16 matches, respectively.

The Indian player is known for his excellent defending and raiding skills. He is expected to play a vital role for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 8.

Jaipur Pink Panthers hunt for their second PKL trophy

Jaipur players in action (Image Courtesy: Jaipur Pink Panthers Twitter)

The Jaipur-based side won the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League and have only made it to the playoffs once ever since. Last season, they finished seventh on the points table with 59 points against their name. The Panthers won nine matches and lost 11, while the remaining two games ended in draws.

They will look to rope in key players and have new faces on their side as they set their sights on their second PKL title.

