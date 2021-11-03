PKL 2021: Joginder Narwal named Dabang Delhi captain for Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Dabang Delhi KC announced defender Joginder Narwal as the captain for the eighth season of the league. Joginder led Dabang Delhi KC to the final of the previous season in the PKL, where the team ended up as the runners-up.

The Delhi franchise has further strengthened its squad for PKL 2021 by buying some big names at an auction. The team started training in Panchkula, Haryana this week.

Also Read: Dabang Delhi K.C. SWOT Analysis

They have added more force to the raiding unit this season. Naveen Kumar Goyat aka 'Naveen Express' is the player with the highest number of Super 10s in the previous season and he has been added to the Delhi team. He will be will be joined by Team India captain Ajay Thakur.

The franchise also bagged some powerful raiders, including Iranian Emad Sedaghat, Nia, Sushant Sail and Neeraj Narwal. In defence, Dabang Delhi bought Jeeva Kumar, Vikas and Mohammad Sumit.

In the all-rounders department, the management brought in big names like Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar and young guns Balram and Vijay.

Also Read: PKL 2021 Squad Analysis and Ratings

Dabang Delhi head coach Krishnan Kumar Hooda expressed his happiness over the new squad.

"We are thrilled to kickstart our training camp with the new-look squad of Dabang Delhi K.C. with a mix of new and experienced players. Joginder Narwal, who successfully led the team to the finals last season, will continue to lead the team as captain," he said.

Hooda added:

"Our strategy in the auctions worked out well as we bagged players like Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar and Jeeva Kumar. Our team has been one of the most consistent teams from the last two seasons of the tournament and we are confident that with this strong new squad, we would bring the title home for our fans."

PKL 2021 to be held in Bengaluru

ALSO READ Article Continues below

PKL 2021 will be held in December in Bengaluru. The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held behind closed doors in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Edited by Diptanil Roy