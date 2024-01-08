PKL 2023: Who is the owner of Dabang Delhi KC?

Dabang Delhi KC is among the three teams representing North India in the Pro Kabaddi League. Led by Naveen Kumar in the landmark 10th season, the team from Delhi, nicknamed ‘The Eagles’, embodies qualities like perspicacity, courage, strength, and immortality.

Dabang Delhi KC is a project under DO IT Sports Management India Pvt. Ltd. founded by Radha Kapoor, a creative entrepreneur. Notably, she is the only female team owner in the league.

DO IT Sports Management (India) Pvt. Ltd. was founded as a division of the DO IT Creations Group, aiming to boost sports, support athletes, develop sports infrastructure and organize sports events across India.

Their foray into the Indian sports landscape began in 2014 when they acquired the Delhi franchise – ‘Dabang Delhi KC’, making their initial step into the Pro Kabaddi League.

Radha, the eldest daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, pursued a specialized degree in Communication Design and Management at the Parsons School of Design in New York. Additionally, she is also the visionary behind the India School of Design and Innovation in Mumbai.

In addition to the PKL franchise, Radha also owns two other teams: Dabang Mumbai Hockey Club in the Hockey India League and the Dabang Delhi Table Tennis Club in Ultimate Table Tennis. Radha’s vision extends beyond these as she aspires to delve into various other sports across the country.

Dabang Delhi KC in PKL

The Delhi franchise has been a consistent part of all PKL seasons so far. Initially, they struggled to leave a mark, missing the playoffs in the first five editions. However, in the sixth season, they broke this pattern, securing a playoff spot for the first time in the league’s history.

Dabang Delhi KC advanced to the finals for the first time in the 2019 season but were defeated by Bengal Warriors in the grand finale. However, they clinched their first-ever PKL title in the 2021-22 season after defeating Patna Pirates.

Naveen Kumar, who is the fastest player to reach 500 raid points in PKL history, is currently leading the team. He took just 47 games to claim the milestone in 2021. They are coached by Rambir Singh Khokhar, and play their home matches at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.