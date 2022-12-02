PKL 9: Pawan Sehrawat to make a return to Pro Kabaddi in a unique way

Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat was ruled out of Pro Kabaddi 2022 after suffering a nasty injury in his first match of the new season. The Hi-Flier could not make much of an impact for his new franchise as he earned only one point for them.

Fans expected Pawan Sehrawat to make a return in the second phase of the tournament, but his severe injury forced him to miss all the matches. While he will not return to the mat this year, he will join the Star Sports commentary box on the road to the PKL 2022 Playoffs.

Star Sports, the official broadcaster for Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches in India, recently announced that the Hi-Flier will share his views in the commentary box and their show KBD Live for the remainder of the league stage.

The last set of PKL 2022 league matches will begin on Friday night in Hyderabad. All teams except home side Telugu Titans are still alive in the race to the playoffs. Not a single team has officially qualified for the next round of the competition.

At the moment, it seems like the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, and UP Yoddhas have almost qualified for the playoffs. The competition for the other two positions is still wide open, and any team can make it to the top 6.

Pawan Sehrawat's team Tamil Thalaivas are 5th in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Tamil Thalaivas broke the bank and spent ₹2.26 crore to sign Pawan Sehrawat at the auction. He managed to play only one match for the Chennai-based franchise this season, but the team has performed well despite his absence.

New coach Ashan Kumar brought about a massive change in the Tamil Thalaivas' fortunes as they find themselves fifth in the points table with 56 points from 19 matches. It will be interesting to see if the Thalaivas can qualify for the PKL playoffs this year.

Poll : 0 votes