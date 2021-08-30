PKL Auction 2021: Latest photos and videos from the auction room ahead of Day 1 of bidding

We're all set for the commencement of the much-awaited PKL Auction 2021 and the excitement among fans is at its peak.

The 2021 PKL Auction will commence at 6:30 PM IST today with the New Young Players Draft. The auction for 'A' category players and overseas players will take place on Monday. On Tuesday, fans will witness the players from Category B, C & D go under the hammer.

With the Pro Kabaddi League returning after two long years, there's a lot to watch out for over the next three days during the 2021 PKL Auction. The tournament did not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Indian players are up for grabs at the auction, including Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari and Deepak Niwas Hooda among others.

Around 450-odd players will go under the hammer between August 29 - 31. The 12 teams will battle it out hard to rope in the best players and bolster their squads ahead of the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, which is expected to commence in December this year.

Each franchise will have to build a squad containing a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25. Building on the excitement around Kabbadi fans across the globe, the teams have shared a few snaps from the auction room ahead of Day 1.

Here are a few images ahead of today's bidding:

