PKL Season 2 winner: Which team won Pro Kabaddi Season 2?

U Mumba were crowned Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 2 champions. They became the second team to win the title with their victory.

The Mumbai-based franchise came close to winning the trophy in the first season of the league itself. They suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final. However, they bounced back the very next season to go on and clinch the trophy in the captaincy of Indian Kabaddi champion Anup Kumar.

U Mumba beat the Bengaluru Bulls in the final of season 2 to win their maiden PKL trophy. They put in an all-round performance when it mattered the most. Skipper Anup Kumar led the team phenomenally and also scored seven points in the final.

Shabeer Bapu top-scored for U Mumba with 10 points in the match while Vishal Mane and Rishank Devadiga (5 points each) chipped in with crucial contributions as well.

The Mumbai team was dominant throughout the tournament. They finished as table toppers in the league stage with 12 wins from 14 games. U Mumba gave a glimpse of their outstanding run that season when they trashed the Patna Pirates in the second semi-final.

Veteran Surender Nada scored 10 points in the game while Shabeer Bapu (5 points), Anup Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, and Rishank Devadiga (4 points apiece) added to the total tally. The scorecard in the semi-final read 35-18.

After their victory in season 2 though, U Mumba have not been able to lay their hands on the coveted PKL trophy again.

U Mumba's top performers from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 2

Captain Anup Kumar was U Mumba’s most successful raider in PKL season 2. The Indian pro picked up 74 raid points from 14 matches at an average of 5.29 points per game. He was also the fourth-best raider that season.

Shabeer Bapu and Rishank Devadiga supported their captain well in the raiding department. Shabeer scored a total of 46 raid points from ten games. Rishank also managed to contribute 44 raid points from 13 matches.

The likes of Pradeep Kumar (24 raid points) and Bhupender Singh (22 raid points) also made vital contributions throughout the campaign.

Mohit Chillar emerged as their most successful defender with 42 tackle points from 14 games. Surender Nada also picked up 41 tackle points from 14 matches. The duo of Mohit and Surender performed in tandem to successfully handle the defense for U Mumba in PKL 2. They ended as the fourth and fifth defenders of the season overall.

Jeeva Kumar also played a key role in the defense with 38 tackle points from 13 outings.