Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari

Indian kabaddi player Rahul Chaudhari mentioned Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur as the best captains he has played under as a player and explained the difference between the two captains. He also labeled Ajay Thakur as the best teammate he has had in his career thus far.

In an Instagram Live session with Afreen Khan on Sportskeeda's official Instagram handle, Rahul Chaudhari expressed how he evolved his game when he was a captain himself and recalled his days as an Air India player with Ajay Thakur.

My game has flourished whenever I played as a captain myself. And I believe I have played well under Ajay Thakur with Air India in the past.

Rahul Chaudhari has been one of the most successful raiders in the history of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). He was the second raider to cross the 1000-total point mark in Season 7, with his best tally of 193 raid points coming in Season 5 of PKL with the Telugu Titans.

Known as 'The Showman', Rahul got snapped by Ajay Thakur-led Tamil Thalaivas for PKL 7, after playing for Telegu Titans for the previous six seasons. His form dipped in the recent season, where he could only manage to score 138 raid points with four Super-10s overall. The team failed to deliver despite having star players like Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh, and Mohit Chhillar.

Rahul Chaudhari was a part of the Indian kabaddi team that won the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup under the captaincy of Anup Kumar. Rahul became the lead raider for Tamil Thalaivas as Ajay Thakur promoted Rahul up the raiding order.

Rahul spoke on the differences between the captaincy of Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur and expressed that he admires both of them as a captain. The 26-year-old also labeled Ajay as the best teammate he has played alongside.

'Captain Cool' Anup Kumar has also been a terrific captain as he doesn't let any player get nervous during a match. On the other hand, Ajay is someone who motivates you to do well. I have played under both of them and admire their captaincy a lot. Speaking of Ajay, he has been the best teammate I have played alongside.