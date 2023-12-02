PKL: Who has the most tackle points in a single match?

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has often seen raiders in the limelight, given that they secure Super 10s and Super Raids. For a defender, even if he manages to collect five tackle points, it is considered a big deal.

It is often said that raiders help you win matches, but it is the defense that helps you win tournaments. Such is the impact of defenders in the PKL. Generally, the raiders end up having the most points in a match.

However, there have been rare instances where defenders had other plans and got the most points. One such case is the story of Iranian star Mohammadreza Shadlou Chiyaneh.

Shadlou was at his very best in the PKL 2022 game against Dabang Delhi KC. Not many people have been able to keep Naveen Kumar quiet, but Shadlou showed what he is made of. He carried the whole Patna Pirates team on his shoulders that day but still had to end up on the losing side.

Mohammadreza Shadlou Chiyaneh’s record-breaking performance in PKL 9

Mohammadreza Shadlou Chiyaneh Shadlou produced a masterclass, securing 16 tackle points, the most by any defender in PKL history. Notably, all of his points came through Super Tackles, meaning he secured eight in a single match. This is any player's highest tally of Super Tackles in a single game.

Teams generally want all seven of their players on the mat during defense. However, that day was different. Patna struggled more as the number of players increased on the mat. Shadlou did everything he could to ensure Patna Pirates went over the line, but it was just not meant to be. He even secured three raid points, taking his overall match tally to 19 points.

However, in crucial moments, Dabang Delhi KC held their nerves to hand Patna a close 30-27 defeat. Shadlou scored almost 70 percent of the total team points, showing how single-handedly he got the match close for Patna Pirates.

Irrespective of the result, that performance from Mohammadreza Shadlou Chiyaneh will be amongst the best-ever by a defender in PKL history. Shadlou finished the season with 84 tackle points (second highest), 10 Super Tackles (second highest), and six High 5s (joint second-highest).

Mohammadreza Shadlou Chiyaneh will now play for Puneri Paltan in PKL 10 after being sold for a record price of Rs 2.35 crore. He is expected to continue his dream form and guide the Paltan to their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title.