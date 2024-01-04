Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 4

On Wednesday, Pondicherry South XI faced Mahe XI in the third match, while Pondicherry North XI took on Yanam XI in the fourth game.

Pondicherry South XI triumphed over Mahe XI in the first match, clinching an 80-run victory. Following that, Yanam XI secured their first win by beating Pondicherry North XI with a seven-run margin.

Pondicherry South XI's massive victory propelled them to the top of the Pondicherry T20 2024 points table, boasting a NRR of 4.00. Karaikal XI and Pondicherry West XI slipped to the second and third positions, each with NRRs of 1.65 and 1.6, respectively. Yanam XI climbed up to the fourth spot following a narrow win over North XI, who now rank themselves below with a negative NRR of -1.

Unfortunately, Mahe XI is at the bottom of the table after their first loss, carrying a negative NRR of -4.

Here's how the points table stands after day two:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Pondicherry South XI 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Karaikal XI 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.65 3 Pondicherry West XI 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.6 4 Yanam XI 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.625 5 Pondicherry North XI 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1 6 Mahe XI 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4

Srajan's unbeaten fifty leads Pondicherry South XI to victory; Yanam XI bounces back after first loss

Pondicherry South XI won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a 178-run target for the loss of four wickets. Srajan Khare smashed an unbeaten century with skipper M Sivamurugan scoring 43 off 29 balls while Karan Kannan also contributed 28 runs from 18 balls. Vijeesh MM and Shijin R bagged two wickets each for Mahe XI.

In reply, Mahe’s skipper Vijin A top scored with 34 runs from as many balls while the rest of the batting lineup could only muster 98/9. Narayanlal Mohnji was the key bowler for South XI, chipping in with a four-wicket haul while Karthiknarayan Udayanarayan took two wickets.

Yanam XI, meanwhile, defeated Pondicherry North XI in their second game. Batting first, they posted a total of 138/7, with opening batter Kaladi Babu top-scoring with 37 runs. Rajakavi Rajagopal was the standout bowler from North XI, who picked up a five-fer.

In reply, the North XI batters faced challenges in scoring and forming partnerships. Ultimately, Yanam's bowling attack took control, leading to North XI falling short by a margin of seven runs.