"I have never won PKL before"- Joginder Narwal keen to end his championship drought in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Dabang Delhi KC captain Joginder Narwal has expressed his desire to end his title drought in the Pro Kabaddi League ahead of the tournament's eighth season.

The veteran player has played in two PKL finals. He finished runners-up with the Bengaluru Bulls in season two and Delhi in season six.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's Kabaddi Hangout, Joginder Narwal said that his goal was to win his first PKL trophy in season eight.

"If you see whichever team I have played for, I have not been able to win PKL. We have finished in the Top 3. So this time, I wish that my team wins the gold," said Joginder Narwal.

Narwal is one of the best defenders of all time, but his team has never been able to win the Pro Kabaddi League title.

The veteran defender started his PKL career with the Bengaluru Bulls in season two. He played a couple of seasons for the Bulls before switching to Puneri Paltan in season four.

Joginder donned the U Mumba jersey in season five, and in season six, he found himself in the Dabang Delhi KC squad. The ankle hold specialist will play his third season for Delhi in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Joginder Narwal selects his ideal starting seven for Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi 2021

During the same chat, Joginder Narwal was asked to form his ideal playing seven for Dabang Delhi KC. The Delhi skipper named Ajay Thakur and Naveen Kumar as the primary raiders, with all-rounder Vijay present to support them.

Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar and Sandeep Narwal were the names in the defensive unit along with captain Joginder Narwal. It seems likely that Dabang Delhi KC will take the mat with this playing seven against Puneri Paltan on December 23.

It will be interesting to see if Joginder Narwal and Co. can become champions of PKL 8.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar