Pro Kabaddi 2021: Naveen Kumar becomes the fastest player to score 500 raid points in PKL history

Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar has become the fastest player to earn 500 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history. The rising star of Indian kabaddi accomplished the feat during the match between Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba earlier tonight.

Naveen Kumar had 488 raid points to his name from 46 matches. He needed to score 12 points from the next nine games to break Maninder Singh's record for the fastest to 500 raid points in PKL history. Kumar scored 16 raid points against U Mumba and breached the 500-raid point mark in his 47th Pro Kabaddi League match.

Naveen Kumar scored a total of 17 points in the battle between Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba. He scored 12 touch points, four bonus points and a tackle point to help the Delhi-based franchise maintain their 100% winning record in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Kumar's 17 points powered Dabang Delhi KC to a 31-27 victory against U Mumba. Courtesy of the win, Dabang Delhi KC have attained the number one position in the PKL standings. They have 10 points to their name from two matches.

Naveen Kumar is the new number one raider in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar's 16 raid points in the match against U Mumba have taken him to the number one ranking in the raiders' leaderboard. The Dabang Delhi KC star has 27 raid points to his name in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

He overtook U Mumba's Abhishek Singh during the previous game. Singh managed only five raid points in the match against Dabang Delhi KC. He could not continue in the same vein after registering a Super 10 against the Bengaluru Bulls in the first match.

It will be interesting to see if Naveen Kumar can keep a tight hold over the number one spot.

