"Playing with Ajay Thakur is a dream come true for me"- Naveen Kumar talks about his new Pro Kabaddi 2021 teammate

Rising star of Indian Kabaddi Naveen Kumar will share the raiding responsibilities with Kabaddi World Cup 2016 hero Ajay Thakur for Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

The youngster said that it was a dream come true for him to play with such an excellent raider.

Naveen Kumar made his Pro Kabaddi League debut in season six. He performed exceptionally well and ended season seven as the league's MVP.

Courtesy of his performances, Dabang Delhi KC retained Naveen ahead of the PKL Auction 2021. Delhi signed several big names at the auction, including former Tamil Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's Kabaddi Hangout, Naveen Kumar spoke about his new teammate and said:

"Playing with Ajay Thakur is a dream come true for me. I have always enjoyed seeing him play, and it feels good to be his new partner."

Ajay Thakur is one of the most successful players in PKL history, with 811 points to his name from 115 matches. The frog jump specialist has 29 Super 10s to his name.

I feel lucky to have received an opportunity to play with so many experienced players: Naveen Kumar

Apart from Ajay Thakur, the Dabang Delhi KC squad features several other seasoned pros like Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar and Sandeep Narwal.

Naveen Kumar said he was lucky to have had the chance to play with so many experienced stars.

"In the last 3 years with Dabang Delhi KC, I have learned a lot of things. I feel lucky to have received an opportunity to play with so many experienced players," said Naveen Kumar.

Dabang Delhi KC will kick off their Pro Kabaddi 2021 campaign against Puneri Paltan on December 23. It will be interesting to see if Naveen Kumar and Co. can win their first trophy.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar