Puneri Paltan Time Table & Complete Schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2021

In pursuit of their maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title, Puneri Paltan will kick off their Season 8 campaign with a riveting encounter against Dabang Delhi K.C. in Bengaluru on December 23.

The Pune franchise has assembled a formidable squad ahead of the eighth edition, adding some stalwarts to its side. Puneri Paltan have roped in some big names who were the top performers in Season 7.

With the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh and Sombir manning its defense, the Pune outfit boasts arguably one of the best defensive units in the tournament.

The raiding department has its share of superstars too, with skipper Nitin Tomar all set to lead the raiding unit. He will be supported by 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari and young sensation Pankaj Mohite.

Under the able guidance of coach Anup Kumar, who guided U Mumba to their maiden title in Season 2, Pune will be looking to get their hands on the coveted trophy after failing to qualify for the playoffs in the previous edition.

Puneri Paltan schedule for Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Mashal Sports, the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League, announced the schedule for the first half of the eighth edition on Wednesday. The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre is all set to host the entirety of the tournament, with the matches being played behind closed doors this time.

Puneri Paltan are scheduled to play against each of the 11 other teams in the tournament once in the first half of the Pro Kabaddi League. They will be part of four fixtures in the month of December 2021 and seven in the month of January 2022.

Here's a look at their schedule for the first half of PKL8:

December 23: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Puneri Paltan, 08:30 pm IST

December 25: Puneri Paltan vs. Telugu Titans, 08:30 pm IST

December 28: Puneri Paltan vs. Patna Pirates, 07:30 pm IST

December 31: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Puneri Paltan, 07:30 pm IST

January 2: Puneri Paltan vs. Bengaluru Bulls, 08:30 pm IST

January 5: Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Giants, 07:30 pm IST

January 7: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan, 08:30 pm IST

January 9: Puneri Paltan vs. Bengal Warriors, 07:30 pm IST

January 13: U Mumba vs. Puneri Paltan, 08:30 pm IST

January 17: Puneri Paltan vs. UP Yoddha, 07:30 pm IST

ALSO READ Article Continues below

January 19: Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan, 07:30 pm IST

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee