"Rahul Chaudhari has been working very hard"- Vishal Bhardwaj expects the Showman to set Pro Kabaddi 2021 on fire

Puneri Paltan vice-captain Vishal Bhardwaj expects his teammate Rahul Chaudhari to come out all guns blazing in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Rahul Chaudhari played many games together for the Telugu Titans. The two PKL stars will don the Puneri Paltan jersey for the first time in their careers soon.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's Kabaddi Hangout, Vishal Bhardwaj spoke about Rahul Chaudhari and said:

"We played four seasons together for Telugu Titans. Last season, he played for Tamil Thalaivas. It feels good to be reunited. He is a big name in the raiding unit.

"Rahul has been working very hard, and I am sure he will perform brilliantly in Pro Kabaddi 2021. He is a very good person as well off the mat."

Rahul Chaudhari is one of the most successful players in PKL history with over 1,000 points to his name. However, the Showman's recent form has not been up to the mark.

Chaudhari played 22 matches for the Tamil Thalaivas last season, scoring 130 raid points at an average of less than six.

The running hand touch specialist also got tackled down a lot of times, but he has been working hard on his game and should return to form in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

We have a good combination: Vishal Bhardwaj ready to unite forces with Baldev Singh

Vishal Bhardwaj will play in the left corner position for Puneri Paltan. The Pune-based franchise signed Bhardwaj's Himachal Pradesh teammate Baldev Singh as their right corner defender for season seven.

Vishal and Baldev have played many matches together, and the Puneri Paltan vice-captain is looking forward to uniting forces with his new PKL teammate.

"Baldev Singh and I have played Kabaddi together since our childhood. We both are from Himachal Pradesh. So it feels good that we are in the same Pro Kabaddi League team now.

"Last season, he was with Bengal Warriors and I played for Telugu Titans. We have a good combination and we are excited to play for Puneri Paltan," Vishal Bhardwaj said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Puneri Paltan will begin their Pro Kabaddi 2021 campaign against Dabang Delhi KC on December 23. It will be interesting to see if Vishal Bhardwaj and Co. can win their first PKL championship.

For the Pro Kabaddi live score coverage and Pro Kabaddi 2021 schedule, click here.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar