Ajay Thakur ruled out of Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC announce replacement

In a disappointing development for kabaddi fans, veteran raider Ajay Thakur has been ruled out of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Dabang Delhi KC have announced that raider Nitin Panwar will replace Thakur in their squad for the remainder of the competition.

Ajay Thakur is one of the most successful raiders in PKL history. The Kabaddi World Cup 2016 hero captained Tamil Thalaivas during their first three seasons. The Thalaivas released him ahead of the PKL Auction 2021, where Dabang Delhi KC signed him.

While Thakur had been a match-winner for his previous franchises, he could not get going for Dabang Delhi KC. He was not 100% fit at the start of the tournament, forcing the team management to rely more on Naveen Kumar and Vijay.

Before being ruled out of Pro Kabaddi 2022, Ajay played five matches for Dabang Delhi KC. He went in to raid only 13 times, scoring four raid points at an average of less than one raid point per match.

I'm sure that the team will perform at its best and finish on top: Ajay Thakur

Earlier today, Thakur confirmed that he would no longer participate in Pro Kabaddi 2022 and wished Dabang Delhi KC luck for their upcoming matches.

"It is unfortunate that I won't be available for the second half of the league due to injury," said Thakur. "My best wishes are with the team Dabang Delhi K.C. and I'm sure that the team will perform at its best and finish on the top."

Thakur's replacement Nitin Panwar will be available to play for Dabang Delhi KC from next week onwards. It will be interesting to see how Panwar performs for the Delhi-based franchise.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee