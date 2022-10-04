"Our seniors did not perform well"- Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat explain why Puneri Paltan's Pro Kabaddi 2022 squad is stronger than last season

Puneri Paltan's young raiders Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar have opined that the franchise has a much stronger squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022 compared to last season.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the Kabaddi Hangout show, both young raiders highlighted how they scored the majority of the raid points for Puneri Paltan last season. While Aslam finished 10th on the leaderboard with 169 raid points, Mohit was 11th with 159 raid points.

The next name from Puneri Paltan on the list was Nitin Tomar, who scored 48 raid points. Even Rahul Chaudhari had a forgettable season.

Speaking with Sportskeeda on the Kabaddi Hangout show, both Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat said that they lacked support from the seniors last season.

Aslam said:

"We needed a good raider to support us. Last season, a support raider was not there. Only we two (Aslam and Mohit Goyat) were raiding. We have a got option now in the form of Nabibakhsh."

Mohit added:

"Aslam is there with me. Last season also, I and Aslam did a majority of the raiding for the team. Our seniors did not perform well. We got the chance and we performed well for the team. We have a young raiding group again. This time, we have Nabibakhsh as well so the team's raid attack has become stronger." .

"We needed one senior player who could handle us": Aslam Inamdar delighted with Fazel Atrachali's arrival

Aslam Inamdar further mentioned that Puneri Paltan also needed one senior player who could handle the youngsters properly. He feels new signing Fazel Atrachali could play that role for the team this season.

He said:

"Young players are the same which played last season. They have been retained. We needed one senior player who could handle us, and we got Fazel Atrachali. We are bonding with him well."

Pune will start their new season against three-time champions Patna Pirates on Saturday, October 8. It will be interesting to see how the Pune-based franchise performs this season after finishing sixth last time out.

