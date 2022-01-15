"Coach can't play on the mat, defense was overconfident" - Patna Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh lambasts team after loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh was disappointed with his team's performance in their Pro Kabaddi 2022 match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Jaipur ended Patna's six-match undefeated streak in PKL 8 with a 10-point win on Friday evening. Patna's defense scored only four tackle points in the 40-minute contest.

When asked why his team fell short against the Pink Panthers, Patna coach Ram Mehar Singh said:

"In the beginning, the defense played with overconfidence. They went for advanced tackles. Even in the end, they tried advanced tackles. Defense is our strong point, but the defenders committed errors in do-or-die raids and other crucial moments of the match. That was the main reason why the match went out of our hands."

He added:

"Otherwise, in the last 10 minutes, we could have made a comeback. So our strength, our defense did not play well when we needed points," he added.

The plans that we created were not executed: Patna Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh

Monu Goyat scored seven points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and was the top-scorer for the team. However, the coach was not happy with his performance as he got tackled five times. Ram Mehar Singh responded to a query on Monu's performance and said:

"Yes, it (Monu Goyat's form) concerns me. The plans that we created were not executed. A coach cannot play on the mat. Even in the final phase of the match, I told him to attack their weak points, but he went in to raid hurriedly and made mistakes."

Patna Pirates will play their next match on Sunday against Bengaluru Bulls. It will be interesting to see if the Pirates can return to winning ways.

