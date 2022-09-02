Pro Kabaddi 2022: Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC kickstart their preparations for title defense in Panchkula

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC have started their practice sessions in Panchkula for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season. The Delhi-based franchise have decided to hold a 40-day camp for all their players ahead of the new season.

Dabang Delhi KC ended their long wait for a championship win by capturing the trophy in Bengaluru last season. They defeated the Patna Pirates in a nail-biting final to become the new Pro Kabaddi League champions.

Last year, the Delhi squad featured a lot of senior players. Some of these players have retired and become coaches ahead of PKL 2022. The team's young raiders, Naveen Kumar and Vijay Malik, were retained ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction.

At the two-day event, Dabang Delhi roped in some big names like Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Amit Hooda and Vishal. Expressing his excitement ahead of the new season, the team's head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda said in a media release:

"With the defending champions title, our aim for this year is to go out there and showcase the same physical and mental attitude that helped us win the title last year. I am confident that with this training camp, we will gear up and strengthen our skills and techniques."

Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Hooda sends a message to fans ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022

In the same media release, Hooda assured fans that all the Dabang Delhi players would give their 100% on the mat in the new PKL season. He added:

"I assure all Dabang Delhi fans that we will give our 100% and our new players will be ready to shine on the mat to give the best performances for season 9 of Pro Kabaddi League."

Apart from raiding and defending, the Dabang Delhi KC team's camp will also focus on strength and conditioning skills and agility to ensure that the squad brings their 'A' game to the table.

