Pro Kabaddi 2022: Fazel Atrachali breaks Anup Kumar's all-time record 

Puneri Paltan captain Fazel Atrachali has now become the most successful skipper in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history. Atrachali won his 53rd match as a captain in the PKL on Wednesday night.

Fans witnessed a clash between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on the day. Despite Fazel Atrachali's disappointing performance as a defender, the Pune-based franchise registered a 39-32 win over the Pink Panthers.

Heading into this Pro Kabaddi 2022 match, Fazel had the same number of wins as former U Mumba captain Anup Kumar (52). With Puneri Paltan's win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Fazel Atrachali has jumped ahead of Anup on the all-time list of captains.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi

And we felt it watching on 🤩



Kasa kaai Paltan, aata kasa vaat te?



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #JPPvPUN They played like table toppersAnd we felt it watching on 🤩Kasa kaai Paltan, aata kasa vaat te? They played like table toppers 👊And we felt it watching on 🤩Kasa kaai Paltan, aata kasa vaat te?#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #JPPvPUN https://t.co/y3EydB2yVE

While Fazel would be delighted after knowing that he has now become PKL's most successful captain, he would also be unhappy with his personal performance against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Iranian left corner defender failed to earn a single tackle point in the match.

Arjun Deshwal troubled the Iranian a lot during the match. The Puneri Paltan skipper attempted advanced tackles under pressure and ended up committing five unsuccessful tackles during the match. Fazel will look to improve his form soon as the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs are fast approaching.

Can Fazel Atrachali lead Puneri Paltan to their first Pro Kabaddi League trophy?

Puneri Paltan are at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Puneri Paltan have been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League since the first season but they have never won the trophy. Notably, the Pune-based franchise has never qualified for the final as well.

It will be interesting to see if things change for Puneri Paltan under their new captain Fazel. They have been impressive in the tournament so far, registering 11 wins in 17 matches to currently lead the points table.

Puneri Paltan will play their next match against the 12th-placed Telugu Titans on November 26. A win in that game will confirm their playoff berth.

Poll : Will Puneri Paltan win PKL 2022? Yes No 0 votes