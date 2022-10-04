"All Indian raiders don't know this" - Fazel Atrachali talks about his special plans for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Puneri Paltan's left corner defender Fazel Atrachali has shared his views on Indian raiders ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

The Iranian star is one of the most successful defenders in the league's history and became the most expensive defender in PKL Auction history earlier this year. The Paltan splurged ₹1.38 crore to sign Atrachali for Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Pune also roped in his compatriot Mohammad Nabibakhsh, which Atrachali sounded extremely happy about. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the "Kabaddi Hangout" show, Atrachali said he will communicate with Nabibakhsh in Persian to stop Indian raiders from understanding their strategy.

"In our national team also, he (Nabibakhsh) is my second man, so he can help me for my tackle. And also, one other thing. We can talk Persian with each other. We can make some plan. All Indian raiders, they don't know this, and we can also help each other," said Fazel Atrachali.

Atrachali also mentioned how some of his former Indian teammates, who were specialist raiders, did not come to support him for tackles. Expressing his happiness over playing with Nabibakhsh in PKL 2022, he continued:

"It's working, it is helping me a lot because in India, all raiders think about raiding and they are not helping [on] defense. And raiders, in all other seasons, I had little problems in terms of support, but now I have Nabibakhsh."

"They are very friendly" - Fazel Atrachali thanks the Puneri Paltan team management

Fazel Atrachali has enjoyed his time at the Puneri Paltan's pre-season camp so far. Describing the way the management has treated him, he said:

"I have to say that thank you so much because after I joined Puneri Paltan, they have been very kind to me. It is a pleasure. They are very friendly. So thank you so much. Support Puneri Paltan."

Pune will play their first match against the Patna Pirates on October 8. It will be exciting to see how Fazel Atrachali fares on his debut for the franchise and he will hope to start his time with the Paltan with a win.

