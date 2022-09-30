"Personal goal will be to win consecutive seasons like Patna Pirates"- Naveen Kumar wants to win back-to-back trophies with Dabang Delhi KC 

Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar has expressed his desire to win back-to-back Pro Kabaddi League titles. After lifting the trophy for the first time in season eight last year, Kumar wants to take home the prize with Delhi this year as well.

During an appearance on Sportskeeda's Kabaddi Hangout show ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022, Naveen Kumar was asked about his goals for the upcoming tournament.

Naveen was one of the few players retained by Delhi before the auction. The star raider pointed out how Patna Pirates won three back-to-back seasons and subtly hinted that he wants Dabang Delhi KC to break that record.

"My personal goal will be to win consecutive seasons like Patna Pirates. Records are meant to be broken in this league," replied Naveen.

Kumar has been the backbone of Dabang Delhi KC for the last three seasons. He won the Most Valuable Player award in seasons seven and eight. It will be exciting to see if he can complete a hat-trick of MVP awards this year.

I am happy with the team: Naveen Kumar sheds light on Dabang Delhi KC's Pro Kabaddi 2022 squad

Dabang Delhi KC have revamped their defensive unit by releasing veteran players Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Sandeep Narwal and Manjeet Chhillar. They have roped in some experienced names like Amit Hooda, Ravi Kumar, Vishal Lather and Sandeep Dhull in the defensive unit.

Sharing his views on the team's balance and composition for Pro Kabaddi 2022, Naveen Kumar said:

"Vijay, Ashu and Krishan are with me like last season. Some seniors like Sandeep Bhaisahab (Sandeep Dhull), Amit Hooda, Ravi (Kumar) and Vishal (Lather) have joined us. I am happy with the team. We all will try to work on our fitness in the practice camp."

Delhi will kick off their title defense against U Mumba on October 7. It will be interesting to see if Delhi become the second franchise after Patna Pirates to win back-to-back PKL seasons.

