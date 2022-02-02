Patna Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh reveals why Monu Goyat did not play against UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Patna Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh has revealed the reason behind Monu Goyat's absence in the playing seven for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 match against UP Yoddha.

Goyat has been one of the best players for Patna this season. However, he was named among the substitutes for the match against UP Yoddha. When asked about the reasons behind benching Goyat, coach Ram Mehar Singh said at the post-match press conference:

"See every team has a strategy and he has a knee injury. Since we have more options available in our raiding department, we made a small change."

Although Monu Goyat did not play against UP Yoddha, the Pirates recorded a 37-35 win. Sachin and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh were the architects of the victory. While Sachin scored a Super 10, Chiyaneh recorded a High 5 to power Patna to the win.

As a coach, I don't think Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has played so badly: Patna Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh did score five tackle points against UP Yoddha, but he also executed four unsuccessful tackles. When asked about his views on Chiyaneh's unsuccessful tackles, Singh replied:

"Yes, I think he plays aggressively. He did commit errors in the last match, but overall if you see, he is in the best 4 or 5 defenders this season. He is doing his best.

"And as far as today's match is concerned, he got out multiple times but his aggression was not the reason in most of the occasions," he added. "As a coach, I don't think he has played so badly."

Patna Pirates have cemented their place in the top 3 of the points table after tonight's win. They now have 50 points to their name from 14 matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee