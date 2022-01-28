Pro Kabaddi 2022 Result: Monu Goyat shines in Patna Pirates' one-sided win over Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates returned to Pro Kabaddi 2022 in style with a 28-point victory over the Tamil Thalaivas. The three-time winners were simply phenomenal in their first match of the season's second half.

Monu Goyat was the star of Patna's win. The star raider scored six touch points, one bonus point and two tackle points for his team. He received great support from captain Prashanth Kumar Rai, who scored eight points, while Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar chipped in with six points each.

Tamil Thalaivas looked off-color against the Patna Pirates. Barring Sagar, no player from the Chennai-based franchise could impress much. Sagar scored eight points, while all other players managed a total of 16 points in the contest.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates scored almost equal points in the starting moments of the match. The score was 8-8 in the 10th minute, but in the next 30 minutes, the Pirates scored 44 points, whereas the Thalaivas managed only 16.

Patna's defense brought its 'A' game to the table as the team ended with a 52-24 scoreline. The Pirates attempted 29 tackles, of which 21 were successful. The Thalaivas, on the other hand, tried for 26 tackles, with only eight of them being successful.

Even in the raiding department, Patna's performance was much better. The Pirates executed 20 successful raids against Thalaivas' 11. At half-time, the score was 21-12 in the favor of Patna Pirates. The three-time champions dominated the second half, scoring 31 points and conceding only 12.

Also Read Article Continues below

This win has taken Patna Pirates to second position in the points table. They now have 45 points to their name from 12 matches. Meanwhile, the Thalaivas are languishing in 10th position with 34 points from 13 outings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee