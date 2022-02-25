Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Naveen Kumar inspires Dabang Delhi KC to maiden PKL title

Pro Kabaddi 2022 finished on a high with a battle between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC in the title clash on Friday. Many considered Patna the favorites to win their fourth PKL championship, but Delhi beat the Pirates to capture their maiden trophy.

The Dabangs finished runners-up last year after losing to the Bengal Warriors. But this year, they went one step further with a one-point victory over the Patna Pirates. Here is a detailed look at what transpired during the Delhi vs. Patna match.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi result

Patna Pirates squandered a two-point lead in the second half to lose the final match against Dabang Delhi KC 37-36. Sachin and Guman Singh scored a total of 19 points for the Pirates, but the duo of Vijay and Naveen Kumar outshone them. The two Delhi raiders contributed a total of 27 points to their team's score.

Interestingly, Dabang Delhi KC scored only four points in the defense, but still managed to beat the Patna Pirates. Manjeet Chhillar top-scored with two tackle points, while Sandeep Narwal and Vijay bagged a tackle point each.

Patna Pirates fans had high hopes from their corner duo of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sunil. While Chiyaneh scored two tackle points in the left corner position, Sunil could not execute even a single successful tackle. The two defenders' failures played a huge role in Patna's defeat.

With a close battle in Bengaluru, an exciting eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League has now ended. Although Mohammadreza Chiyaneh could not win the PKL title, he won the Best Defender award in his debut season.

Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat took home the Best Raider award, while Dabang Delhi KC's star player Naveen Kumar won the MVP award.

