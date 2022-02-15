Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls by 2 points; Jaipur, Pune register big wins

Pro Kabaddi 2022 delivered another entertaining triple-header contest on Tuesday evening. The night opened with a battle between the inaugural PKL finalists U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Later in the night, the three-time champions Patna Pirates locked horns with season six winners Bengaluru Bulls. The night ended with a clash between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas. Here are the results of the three games.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi result

Jaipur Pink Panthers crushed U Mumba 44-28 in the opening game. Arjun Deshwal played a pivotal role in Jaipur's win, scoring 17 raid points. He received great support from all-rounder Brijendra Singh Choudhary who chipped in with a total of eight points.

V. Ajith Kumar registered a Super 10 for U Mumba but his teammates failed to impress. The duo of Abhishek Singh and Fazel Atrachali failed to get going, leading to U Mumba's big loss on the road to playoffs.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

Monu Goyat's splendid performance guided the Patna Pirates to a 36-34 win over the Bengaluru Bulls. Goyat top-scored for the Pirates with nine points while the team's corner defenders Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh contributed a total of 12 points to the score.

Pawan Sehrawat had a forgettable night in Bengaluru. While the Bengaluru Bulls captain scored seven points, he got tackled eight times in the match.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

Rahul Chaudhari scored one raid point for Puneri Paltan tonight (Image Courtesy: PKL/Facebook)

Puneri Paltan continued their excellent form with a 43-31 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Young raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat starred in Pune's win, scoring a total of 19 points. Defender Abhinesh Nadarajan scored five points in the game.

Himanshu and Bhavani Rajput scored 15 raid points for the Thalaivas. However, their efforts were in vain because of a poor performance from the experienced stars.

