Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Puneri Paltan decimate Telugu Titans; U Mumba, Delhi record wins

Pro Kabaddi 2022 had a Triple Panga in store for fans on February 12. Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi KC, U Mumba, Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan were the six teams in action earlier tonight.

The night opened with a battle between Delhi and the Thalaivas. Later in the night, U Mumba locked horns with the Warriors, while the Titans battled Puneri Paltan. Here's a look at tonight's results.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi result

Dabang Delhi KC edged Tamil Thalaivas 32-31 in a close encounter in PKL 8. Naveen Kumar starred for Delhi with a Super 10. He received decent support from Neeraj Narwal, who scored four points. Captain Joginder Narwal top-scored in the defense with three tackle points.

Manjeet registered a Super 10 for the Thalaivas. However, his team could not win the match. Both franchises executed the same number of successful raids, but Delhi pulled off two more successful tackles than the Thalaivas.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi result

Season two champions U Mumba defeated the defending champions Bengal Warriors by 10 points in the second game of the night. Captain Fazel Atrachali led the Mumbai-based franchise from the front by scoring eight tackle points.

Raiders Abhishek Singh and V. Ajith Kumar contributed a total of 17 points as U Mumba cruised to a 37-27 win. Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Maninder Singh each scored six points for Bengal, but their teammates could not impress much, leading to the team's defeat.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi result

Puneri Paltan continued their excellent form with a 51-31 win over the inconsistent Telugu Titans. Young raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat recorded a Super 10 each and shone in Pune's big win.

The two raiders received tremendous support from corner defenders Sombir and Vishal Bharadwaj, who scored six tackle points each. The Titans had a forgettable night in Bengaluru. Ankit Beniwal did score a Super 10 for them, but the rest of the team let the fans down with their performance.

