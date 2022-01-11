"We really missed V. Ajith Kumar"- Fazel Atrachali reacts to U Mumba's 20-point defeat to Patna Pirates 

U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali believes raider V. Ajith Kumar's absence played a role in his team's big defeat against Patna Pirates. Earlier tonight, the Mumbai-based franchise lost to the Pirates by a scoreline of 23-43.
None of the U Mumba players could impress. Raider Abhishek Singh was the top scorer with eight raid points, while all-rounder Ashish Sangwan scored four tackle points. However, the other five players had a disappointing night.
Patna Pirates bulldozed U Mumba, riding on the brilliance of defenders Neeraj Kumar and Mohammreza Chiyaneh, who notched up a High 5 each. Raiders Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin also scored a total of 14 raid points.
Talking to media after the match against Patna, U Mumba skipper Atrachali discussed V. Ajith Kumar's absence and said:
"Tonight, we really missed V. Ajith Kumar because the left side of the corner was more weak than the right side. If we had Ajith Kumar, I think it would have been helpful. We only had one main raider like Abhishek so Patna had a good plan for him. But no problem... the next match we try more."
No raider could support Abhishek Singh in V. Ajith Kumar's absence
Ajith Kumar has supported Abhishek Singh effectively this season. However, in his absence, Abhishek did not receive much support from his teammates. All-rounder Mohsen Maghsoudlou scored only two points in the entire match while raider Prathap S scored two points.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Substitute Shivam went in to raid thrice but was tackled down on all three occasions. U Mumba fans will hope that Kumar recovers soon and returns to the mat for their next fixture. The season two champions will next be in action against Puneri Paltan in a Maharashtra derby on Thursday night.
Q. Can U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan in their next match?
Yes
No