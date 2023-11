Pro Kabaddi 2023: Dabang Delhi K.C. name captain and vice-captain for upcoming season

Season eight winners Dabang Delhi K.C. have announced that Naveen Kumar Goyat will continue to lead the side for the upcoming PKL 2023 season. Left-corner Vishal Bhardwaj has been named his deputy.

Under his captaincy last season, Naveen Kumar led the Dabang Delhi side to the playoffs. They finished 6th in the group stages before being knocked out in the Eliminator 1.

Naveen Kumar has been an intergral part of this set-up and has led by example. The raider-captain picked up 258 points from 23 games last season.

Vishal Bhardwaj, meanwhile, picked up 45 points in 19 games playing for Telegu Titans before being picked up by the Dabang Delhi side this year.

Dabang Delhi appear to be a formidable side this time around and will look to make it to their fifth straight playoff to challenge for the title.

Expand Tweet

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Dabang Delhi K.C. fixture details

December 3: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

December 8: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 10: Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 16: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC, Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 18: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 25: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC, SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 27: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 30: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 2: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC, Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 5: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 8: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

January 14: Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

January 17: Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants, SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

January 20: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 24: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 27: Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas, Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

February 2: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 3: Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 5: Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 7: Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 14: Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas, Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

February 18: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.