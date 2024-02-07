Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 110, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 110th game of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi have had a great turnaround in fortunes since Naveen Kumar’s exit. They have played exceptional kabaddi, with Ashu Malik leading the charge. Delhi are just one step away from making the playoffs.

They held Puneri Paltan to a draw in their last game before taking on defending champions and table-toppers Jaipur. A win or a tie will take them into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Jaipur have shown why they are the defending champions. They became the first team in PKL 10 to qualify for the playoffs as well as break the record of most games without a loss in PKL history.

However, their unbeaten run snapped with a loss o Patna in their previous game. They will look to return to winning ways and gain momentum ahead of the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 110, PKL 2023

Date: February 7, 2024; 09.00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): T W L W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L W T W W

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Squads

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expected Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Vishal Bhardwaj, Meetu Mahender, Ashu Malik(C), Yogesh, Vikrant, Manjeet, Ashish Sangwan

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar(C), Abhishek KS, V Ajith, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

Given the strength and performances of both teams, it's tough to pick a winner. Both Delhi and Jaipur have found the perfect balance and have the ability to put on a strong show.

Prediction: Game to end in a tie

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda