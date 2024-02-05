Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 107, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan is the 107th game of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023, to be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Dabang gained newfound momentum after Naveen Kumar’s injury. Ashu Malik led the side from the front and completed his 11th consecutive Super 10, securing 20 points in Delhi’s latest win over Telugu Titans. They are third in the points table, and a win will see them leapfrog to second while also clinching a berth in playoffs.

Puneri, meanwhile, have been the most entertaining and dominating team in PKL 10. It has been a treat to watch the side. Holding the second spot, Puneri will be eager to win another game and take the top spot from Jaipur and make their way to the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan, Match 107, PKL 2023

Date: February 5, 2024; 09.00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2023

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W L W W W

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W T T W L

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Player Squads

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Nitin R, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattatray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Ahmed Enamdar, Aslam Inamdar

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Expected Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Vishal Bhardwaj, Meetu Mahender, Ashu Malik(C), Yogesh, Vikrant, Manjeet, Mohit

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar(C), Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Shadlou Chiyaneh

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction

It’s going to be one of the games to watch this season. Both teams will be aiming to clinch a win and seal their spot in the playoffs.

Predicting the winner here is not easy, but expect Puneri to win because of their superior balance. However, Delhi are strong and will also fancy their chances of coming out on top.

Prediction: Puneri to win

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda