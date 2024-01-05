Pro Kabaddi 2023: Devank ruled out of Jaipur Pink Panthers squad, Shubham Shelke named replacement

Young Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Devank has been ruled out of the ongoing Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) season 10. The franchise announced Maharashtra's Shubham Shelke as a replacement for the injured Devank on Friday, January 5.

Devank played only one match for the defending champions this season, wherein the youngster picked one point from the only two raids attempted. This came after he featured in just five games in their triumphant campaign last season, yet he was among the young raiders retained by the franchise ahead of the auction.

The Pink Panthers in a social media post named Shubham Shelke, who last played a PKL match in season 8, in its 19-member squad while wishing a speedy recovery to Devank.

Sheke played a total of six matches for Puneri Paltan in the 2021-22 season, accounting for just three raid points from 15 raids, which translates to a successful raid of 13%.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers has no dearth of quality raiders in the presence of prodigious Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, V Ajith Kumar and veteran Rahul Chaudhari.

Where is Jaipur Pink Panthers currently in points table in PKL 10?

Jaipur Pink Panthers has played nine matches in the PKL season thus far. The team has won five matches, lost two and tied two to sit in third place with 33 points behind Puneri Paltan (41) and Gujarat Giants (34).

Despite suffering an injury scare at the start of the season, Arjun Deshwal has been outstanding for the team with his gallant effort in the raid. He leads the most raid points with 90 points, involving 64 successful raids and five super 10s.

Meanwhile, Ankush has been the most successful defender for the two-time PKL champions with 28 tackle points, including four super tackles. Iranian Reza Mirbagheri is an able ally to Ankush, accounting for 21 tackle points.

Pink Panthers will play their next match against U Mumba on Wednesday, January 6, at the NSC Dome in Mumbai.