Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to buy tickets for the Delhi leg matches?

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 will travel to Delhi for the next leg of exciting matches. After the successful completion of the Patna leg, the Pro Kabaddi matches are all set to take place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi.

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 matches at Delhi will begin on February 2 and will go on till February 7. The home team, Dabang Delhi K.C., who are currently in the third spot on the points table, will look to continue the good momentum in the home leg as well.

Star raider Ashu Malik will be the centre of attention in the home leg as the fans are excited to watch him play. The home team will look to win maximum matches in front of the home crowd and will be eyeing the top two spots in the points table.

Dabang Delhi K.C. will face Bengal Warriors in the first game of the leg. This game will be followed by an intense clash between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers, with both teams fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for the Delhi venue?

The tickets for the Delhi leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023 will be available on various online ticket-booking platforms. The official Pro Kabbadi website, BookMyShow, and Paytm Insider are where fans can directly book tickets for their preferred games.

The ticket prices range between ₹500 to ₹5,000. The price of the tickets varies according to the services chosen and the preferred seating at the venue.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Delhi leg schedule (All IST timings)

February 2, Friday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors, 08:00 PM

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, 09:00 PM

February 3, Saturday

U.P. Yoddhas vs U Mumba, 08:00 PM

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans, 09:00 PM

February 4, Sunday

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, 08:00 PM

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, 09:00 PM

February 5, Monday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, 08:00 PM

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan, 09:00 PM

February 6, Tuesday

Tamil Thalaivas vs U.P. Yoddhas, 08:00 PM

February 7, Wednesday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, 08:00 PM

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 09:00 PM