In a bid to defend their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title, Jaipur Pink Panthers are gearing up for Season 10. Having clinched victory in the previous season, the Panthers boast two PKL titles, making them the second-most successful team in the league.

The franchise, which triumphed in the inaugural edition against U Mumba, struggled to recreate its early success before a perfect balance of youth and experience led them to glory in Season 9.

Pro Kabaddi League: How well prepared Jaipur Pink Panthers are for PKL Season 10?

Heading the team is Sanjeev Baliyan, a coach with a track record of winning the coveted Pro Kabaddi League trophy twice. Baliyan guided the Patna Pirates to their first PKL trophy in Season 3 and replicated his success with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 9.

During the auction, Jaipur Pink Panthers secured only seven players, including the return of their own talent, Rahul Chaudhari. With six new faces, most of the squad remains unchanged from the title-winning Season 9, providing continuity, which could be a significant advantage.

The team's familiarity with each other's playing style coupled with the coach's prior experience might give them an early edge in the upcoming season. Raiding, a strength demonstrated in the previous season, remains a focal point for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

With a formidable lineup featuring Arjun Deshwal, V. Ajith Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari and Bhavani Rajput, Jaipur Pink Panthers boasts a diverse set of raiders capable of challenging any defensive unit. However, as defending champions, the Pink Panthers face the challenge of having a target on their back.

Additionally, concerns arise, as the team made minimal upgrades during the auction, acquiring six players without significant Pro Kabaddi League experience. In contrast, other teams have strengthened their squads, potentially leaving Jaipur Pink Panthers vulnerable in their title-defence campaign.

PKL 10: Jaipur Pink Panthers squad

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri