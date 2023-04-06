Pro Kabaddi 2023: Patna Pirates name Narender Kumar Redhu as new coach ahead of PKL 10

Patna Pirates have appointed Narender Kumar Redhu as their new head coach ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 season. Redhu will replace Ravi Shetty as Patna's head coach in the upcoming tournament.

The three-time Pro Kabaddi League winners made the big announcement on Instagram yesterday with a special video. Informing fans about the appointment of a new head coach, Patna Pirates wrote on their social media profile:

"Captain of the Ship is now stronger than ever before. Hearty Congratulations to our new Head Coach."

In case you didn't know, Narender Singh Redhu worked as the head coach of the Red Army team in the Sri Lanka Sports Exchange Kabaddi Tournament, guiding the team to a gold medal.

He was born in Jind, Haryana. Redhu has a diploma in sports coaching (A Grade), certified by NIS.

Speaking of his experience in the PKL, Redhu worked as an assistant coach for the Haryana Steelers team in Season 6. The Steelers finished last in the points table that season with six victories from 22 matches.

Can Narender Singh Redhu help Patna Pirates win their 4th championship?

Patna Pirates have been the most successful team in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League with three titles to their name. However, the Pirates finished 10th in the standings last year, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

The Patna-based franchise played 22 matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022, registering eight wins, 11 losses and three ties. They could have finished in the top 6 had the Pirates won a couple more matches.

It will be interesting to see how the Pirates perform under their new coach Narender Singh Redhu. It will be Redhu's first season as the head coach of any PKL franchise.

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 season is expected to be conducted in the second half of the year. An official announcement from PKL organizers is likely to come soon.

