Pro Kabaddi 2023: Patna Pirates sign Anil Chaprana as assistant coach ahead of PKL 10

Patna Pirates signed Anil Chaprana as their assistant coach for the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the franchise announced on Tuesday, April 11.

Chaprana has some good experience in the coaching arena, having been the head coach of U Mumba in the ninth edition of Pro Kabaddi. He has also served as the offensive coach for U Mumba in the eighth edition of Pro Kabaddi.

Chaprana was perhaps the youngest coach in the league in the last edition and his offensive and aggressive mindset was a treat to watch. He motivated his players to play an aggressive brand of kabaddi and although U Mumba failed to qualify for the playoffs, they unearthed quite a plethora of youngsters.

Patna Pirates will be boosted with the addition of Chaprana as they announced his signing via a post across social media platforms. The caption read a poem, which only went on to showcase the Pirates' pre-season efforts.

"Ahoy, Mateys! We’ve got a new crew member, Our Deputy Coach that will make us remember, That with hard work and strategy combined, We’ll not leave the 4th trophy behind💚," they captioned it.

Patna Pirates are one of the most active teams before Pro Kabaddi 2023, having onboarded Narender Kumar Redhu as their head coach last week.

Can the duo of Redhu and Chaprana take the Patna Pirates to their fourth title?

Patna Pirates, the most successful team in PKL history, had quite a torrid campaign in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They failed to qualify for the playoffs after a poor showing in the league stages of the tournament.

Out of the 22 fixtures that the Pirates were a part of in Pro Kabaddi 2022, they managed just eight wins and suffered 11 losses, while three ended in a tie.

The Pirates failed to capitalize on the crucial moments in the match and will be targeting to build a revitalized squad ahead of the next edition of Pro Kabaddi. It will be an interesting prospect to see how Redhu goes about building the squad, with it being his first season as a coach in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 will most likely be held in the second half of the year and fans will be hoping that the league moves back to its home and away system to get the opportunity to cheer for their favorite side.

Prior to that, the teams will be gearing up for the auction and an official announcement on that is expected to be released soon.

