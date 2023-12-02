Pro Kabaddi 2023 Patna Pirates squad: Complete Patna Pirates players list for PKL Season 10

Three-time champions Patna Pirates are gearing up for redemption in the upcoming 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) following their disappointing 10th-place finish in the previous campaign.

With a renewed focus, the Pirates have strategically retained and acquired players to build a formidable squad. Heading into the Season 10 Player Auction, Patna Pirates held on to seven key players, demonstrating their commitment to a core team.

PKL 10: How Patna Pirates are shaping up for redemption?

Notable among the retained players are Sachin and Neeraj Kumar, both from different retention categories, along with promising talents such as Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Naik and Anuj Kumar.

The Pirates secured the services of versatile all-rounder Sajin Chandrasekar using their Final Bid Match (FBM) card, reinforcing their commitment to a well-rounded squad. With a blend of experience and emerging talent, Patna Pirates aims to make a lasting impact in the upcoming season.

The raiding duo of Sachin and Manjeet, both seasoned players with four or more seasons in the PKL, holds the key to Patna's success in attack. Sachin, the most effective raider in do-or-die situations in Season 9, and Manjeet, with three Super Raids and six Super 10s, bring a lethal combination to the Pirates' offense.

Rakesh Narwal, another prolific raider, adds depth to the team's attacking prowess, while young guns such as Ranjit Naik and Anuj Kumar look to make their mark. The defensive unit, led by captain Neeraj Kumar, seeks support from players such as Krishan, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, and Naveen Sharma.

The coaching duo of Narender Redu and Anil Chaprana will guide the team, aiming to unlock the full potential of the Pirates. Despite not boasting many household names, Patna Pirates' lineup showcases a wealth of talent across all positions.

As they embark on their quest for a record-extending fourth PKL title, the Pirates aim to set the Pro Kabaddi stage ablaze, leaving fans eager to witness their journey unfold in the landmark Season 10.

PKL 10: Patna Pirates squad

Raiders: Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Sachin, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Zheng-Wei Chen

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Krishan, Manish, Naveen Sharma, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar

All-Rounders: Sajin Chandrasekar, Rohit, Daniel Odhiambo, Ankit