Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 58 after DEL vs PUN PKL 2023 match

Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC retained their positions in the Top 3 of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after an exciting tie in Delhi. Despite having a lead in the final moments of the match, the home team failed to secure a victory against Paltan and eventually settled for a 30-30 tie.

Courtesy of the result, both teams earned three points each. Puneri Paltan confirmed a Top 6 finish in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table as their tally stands at 71 points now. Dabang Delhi KC could have qualified with a win tonight, but because of the stalemate, they still need two more points to reach the 70-mark.

Before the clash between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC, fans at the Thayagraj Indoor Stadium witnessed a battle featuring Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates. The three-time champions edged the defending champions by 36-32 and inched a step closer to the playoffs.

The win helped the Patna Pirates climb from sixth to fourth position in the standings. They overtook Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers, with their total being 58 points from 19 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers continue to be at the helm of the standings despite the four-point defeat.

Tamil Thalaivas can move up to 8th position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tomorrow

A solitary match will take place in PKL 10 tomorrow evening, where the 10th-placed Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the UP Yoddhas, who have been already eliminated from the race to the playoffs. A victory for the Thalaivas can take them to the eighth position.

The Thalaivas are in a must-win situation now for the rest of the tournament. It will be exciting to see how Sagar Rathee and co. perform against the Yoddhas tomorrow evening at the Thayagraj Indoor Stadium.

