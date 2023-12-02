Pro Kabaddi 2023 Puneri Paltan squad: Complete Puneri Paltan players list for PKL Season 10

In the aftermath of their narrow miss in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 final, Puneri Paltan are gearing up for the landmark 10th PKL edition with renewed determination. Head coach BC Ramesh, along with the team management, opted to retain nine players.

The retention list prominently features talents from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) and Retained Young Players (RYP) categories, including standouts like Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, and Akash Shinde.

Notably, Puneri Paltan made strategic additions during the Season 10 Player Auction, further fortifying their squad. The team's raiding prowess was a standout feature last season, and Puneri Paltan has wisely retained the trio of Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, and Mohit Goyat, who wreaked havoc on opponents in Season 9.

Akash Shinde, with 139 raid points, led the charge, supported by Inamdar (138 raid points) and Goyat (120 raid points). The addition of Pankaj Mohite and Aditya Shinde adds depth to their attacking arsenal.

Defensively, Puneri Paltan boasts the formidable duo of Abinesh Nadarajan and Sanket Sawant, both were pivotal to the team's success last year. Nadarajan, with 34 tackle points, showcased his prowess with Super Tackles and High 5s, while Sawant contributed 30 tackle points in PKL Season 9.

In a significant move, Puneri Paltan secured the services of Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh during the Season 10 Player Auction for INR 2.35 crore. Chiyaneh, the second-best defender in the previous PKL edition, promises to be a game-changer with his impressive tally of 84 tackle points, including 10 Super Tackles and six High 5s.

With Gaurav Khatri looking to build on his debut season's success and the tantalizing prospect of Aslam Inamdar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh pairing up, Puneri Paltan's youthful squad under BC Ramesh's guidance seems poised for an exciting season.

Pro Kabaddi League 10: Puneri Paltan Squad

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Nitin R

Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattatray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Ahmed Enamdar, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar