Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.: Who won yesterday’s PKL 2023 match?

Puneri Paltan locked horns against Dabang Delhi K.C. in the 30th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at their home ground, Balewadi sports complex, Pune, on Monday, December 18. The Pune-based side secured a comfortable 30-23 win and climbed to the top spot in the points table.

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat took the lead for the Paltan's raiding department, constantly chipping in with points and playing it safe when required. The home side adapted their game-plan well according to the situation, which was vital in securing the win against Delhi.

Puneri Paltan's defenders chipped in with impressive performances as well, securing crucial points. Sanket Sawant at left cover had a brilliant outing in terms of tackling. They ensured that Delhi had to fight hard for every point.

At half-time, Dabang Delhi K.C. were trailing the hosts by 18-12 and needed a miracle to turn the game around in the second-half. Substitute Akash Shinde had an impactful cameo as well, securing three points in a quick succession.

Who was named Player of the Match in yesterday's PKL 2023 match?

Aslam Mustafa in action for Puneri Paltan (Image via PKL)

Puneri Paltan's Aslam Inamdar, who scored eight points against Delhi (four raid, one tackle, three bonus), was named the player of the match for this clash. Mohit Gayat was the second-highest point scorer for the home side, securing seven points. It will be interesting to see how the team deals with the additional pressure that will come with leading the points table.

Ashu Malik was the only standout performer for Dabang Delhi K.C. No other player showed the intent to turn the game around. Malik secured nine points, the highest individual tally in the game.

The absence of Naveen Kumar, who missed out due to injury, was clearly affecting the balance of the Delhi-based team. Kumar and Malik are the core of the team, and him missing out had a huge impact on the result as the other players could not step up. Yogesh made a few brilliant tackles in the right corner but was unable to take his team over the line.

Puneri Paltan will look to maximize their wins at home and carry forward the same momentum to other legs. Dabang Delhi K.C., on the other hand, will hope for Naveen Kumar to make a strong comeback in the tournament and get the team back to winning ways.