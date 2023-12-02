Tamil Thalaivas have unveiled Sagar Rathee as their captain for the upcoming 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The announcement also included the appointment of Ajinkya Pawar and Sahil Gulia as vice-captains, forming a formidable leadership trio that brings a perfect blend of experience and youthful exuberance to the team.

The Chennai-based Tamil Thalaivas will begin their campaign on December 3. Sagar Rathee, renowned for his exceptional skills, strategic acumen, and sportsmanship, will lead the Thalaivas with a wealth of experience.

Alongside him, vice-captains Ajinkya Pawar and Sahil Gulia, recognized for their proficiency and commitment to the game, stand as pillars of strength offering invaluable support to the captain. The team, having reached the semi-finals in the previous season, is gearing up for the upcoming challenge with intense training sessions.

The Chennai-based Tamil Thalaivas are determined to make history by clinching their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League trophy. The excitement among fans and supporters is palpable as the team prepares for their first match against Dabang Delhi on December 3 in Match 3 of the PKL 10 at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The spotlight is firmly on the Thalaivas as they navigate their journey with a combination of experienced players and youthful talents. Last season witnessed the rise of Narender Kandola, whose remarkable debut contributed to an impressive raiding unit.

During the ninth season of the PKL, Tamil Thalaivas lost the semi-finals to Puneri Paltan. Tamil Thalaivas' defense, a crucial component in their playoff journey, is anchored by Sahil Gulia and Sagar, showcasing their prowess with 57 and 53 tackle points, respectively.

With a strategic brilliance led by coach Ashan Kumar, the Chennai-based Tamil Thalaivas are poised for an exhilarating season in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Pro Kabaddi League 10: Tamil Thalaivas squad

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan

Defenders: Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi

All-Rounder: Ritik