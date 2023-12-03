Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL Match 3, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will square off against Dabang Delhi KC in the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, December 3.

After a couple of disappointing seasons, the Tamil Thalaivas turned things around in the last edition, reaching the playoffs. However, they got knocked out of the tournament after losing 39-37 against Puneri Paltan in the second semi-final.

Dabang Delhi KC also made it to the playoffs last season but failed to progress further after losing 56-24 loss to Bengaluru Bulls in the Eliminator. Naveen Kumar and his team will be eager to repeat their performance of Season 8, where they clinched their maiden PKL title.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, 3rd Match PKL 2023

Date: December 3, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Transstadia Stadium, Ahmedabad

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2023

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Player Squads

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, and Ritik.

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Sunil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balashaeb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, and Yuvraj Pandeya.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Expected Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sagar (c), Narender Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sahil Gulia, and Mohit Jakhar

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar (c), Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, and Ashish

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi KC will start the game as slight favorites, as they have a balanced squad when compared to Tamil Thalaivas. Naveen Kumar will be leading the raiding unit of the team, while Vishal Bhardwaj is expected to take charge of the defensive unit.

The Thalaivas will be pinning their hope on their star raiding duo of Narender Hoshiyar and Ajinkya Pawar to repeat the heroics of the previous season once again.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda