Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 115, and telecast details

The 115th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with Puneri Paltan at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on Sunday, February 11.

The Thalaivas are ninth in the PKL10 points table with eight wins and 11 losses. They are coming off a comfortable 32-25 win over UP Yoddhas in the previous game. Narender Kandola scored a Super-10, while Sahil Gulia bagged a High-5.

Meanwhile, Puneri are on a six-game unbeaten streak following their second loss against Bengaluru Bulls (40-31). Captain Aslam Inamdar was the star performer with nine raid points and two tackle points, while Mohammadreza Shadlu and Gaurav Khatri earned four tackle points each.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 115, PKL 2023

Date: February 11, 2024; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): W L L W W

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W T W T T

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Player Squads

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Expected Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sahil Gulia (C), Mohit, Amihossain Bastami, M Abhishek, Narender, Himanshu Narwal, Vishal Chahal

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadlu, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan hold the advantage over Thalaivas in their head-to-head meetings, with five victories and two draws. Pune has shown dominance in the recent six matchups, securing four wins, including one this season.

Paltan is having a more successful season compared to the Thalaivas. So, placing your bets on them would be a smart move.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

