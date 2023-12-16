Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba v Patna Pirates: Who won yesterday’s PKL 2023 match?

In the PKL 2023, the first clash of the Pune leg began on December 15, where U Mumba took on Patna Pirates at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. U Mumba registered their second win of the edition, and it was a much-needed one for the team. Though Patna Pirates were leading the scoreboard by the end of half-time, U Mumba bounced back in style and clinched the victory.

The scores at the end stood at 42-40 after the nail-biting clash came to an end. The raiders of U Mumba showcased a brilliant raiding display, most importantly in the second half, to get their team over the line. The star raider of the day was the Iranian Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, who inflicted a Super 10.

The other raiders of U Mumba were also vital tonight as both Guman Singh and Visvanath chipped in with eight raid points each. It was the one All-Out that U Mumba inflicted over the Pirates that changed the whole momentum of the game. They started to dominate thereon, and there was no looking back.

Though there are a lot of gaps to be filled for U Mumba in their defense, this win was crucial for them as the tournament moves forward. They will also try to carry forward the same winning momentum in their upcoming matches.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's PKL 2023 match?

Patna Pirates in PKL 2023 (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

Even after inflicting the most raid and tackle points, the Patna Pirates ended up on the losing side in this close encounter. Sachin, the natural clutch player he is, continued to showcase his good form on the mat. He inflicted a Super 10, which kept the Pirates with a lead of three points by the end of the first half.

Patna Pirates also inflicted an All-Out on U Mumba in the first half and seemed to be dominating with their intensity. With no adequate support from the raiding department, Sachin could not take his team over the line.

M Sudhakar was another player who showed promising skills on the mat for the Pirates with seven points under his belt. They will bank on him and Sachin to get a comeback in the upcoming matches.

The Iranian raider, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, was the player of the match with 13 points in his bag. The youngster has already scored 38 points this edition with a raid strike rate of more than 56 percent.

With this match coming to an end, U Mumba has climbed up the points table, securing the sixth spot. Patna Pirates are still in the fifth spot, having two wins and two defeats under their belt. Both the teams stand at the points table with 11 points each.