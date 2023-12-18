Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who won yesterday’s PKL 2023 match? 

The 28th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24 season at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune, saw U Mumba taking on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the day.

U Mumba registered a comprehensive win over the Thalaivas as the scores stood at 46-33 in favor of the Mumbai-based team at the end. Guman Singh was a stand-out player for U Mumba as he notched up 11 points.

The defense went as per the plan for U Mumba, and the performance looked balanced. Sombir, in the left corner, got the most tackle points for Mumba - five. Every defender chipped in with a minimum of two points, which made things easy for them.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh scored a Super 10 yet again, proving to be a valuable asset for U Mumba in this edition. Guman and Zafardanesh were chipping in continuous raid points, constantly disturbing the defense of Tamil Thalaivas.

With an overall complete team performance yesterday, U Mumba would look to continue their good form as this is their second consecutive win in the Pune leg of PKL 2023. By the end of the first half itself, they had a significant lead over Tamil Thalaivas, with the scores standing 27-16.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's PKL 2023 match?

Guman Singh for U Mumba (Image via PKL)

Guman Singh was the Player of the Match for this contest, as he notched up 11 points in style and took his team over the line comfortably. He and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh led the raiding department, giving U Mumba a huge lead throughout the match.

For Tamil Thalaivas, though Narender inflicted a Super 10, along with Ajinkya chipping in with seven points, the defense was a problem. Sagar found no support in defense as Mohit and Abishek, the cover defenders, were continuously targeted by U Mumba raiders.

Sahil Gulia, though, chipped in with five tackle points, but could not control or maintain the momentum throughout the game. The defense has been one department that the Thalaivas should extensively work on and plan before heading to the next game.

With this match coming to an end, U Mumba goes to the fourth spot on the points table, and Tamil Thalaivas are at the second-last spot. The Thalaivas will have to figure out new plans, especially in their defense, before heading to their home venue in Chennai on 22 December.