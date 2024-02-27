Pro Kabaddi 2023: What happened during the last meeting between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will meet in the first semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28.

Puneri Paltan topped the points table after the league stage, securing a direct semi-final spot. The Paltan ended up as the runners-up last season and will be keen to win their maiden Pro Kabaddi trophy this time around.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates finished sixth and will enter the semi-finals on the back of a tight win against Dabang Delhi in the first Eliminator. The Pirates have won the tournament three times.

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates last met in the 91st match of the season at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna. The game ended in a thrilling draw with both teams sharing points.

Puneri Paltan began on a strong note, taking a 19-14 lead in the first half of the contest. Both teams scored equal raid points. However, Pune's defense made the difference, giving them the edge after the first 20 minutes.

However, Patna Pirates put up a strong performance in the second half to claw their way back into the game. They scored 18 points as compared to 13 by the Puneri Paltan. Patna scored two all-out points and outplayed the Paltan, picking up eight tackle points as compared to five by Pune.

Eventually, the game ended in a tie, with the scoreline reading 32-32. Sachin led from the front for the Pirates with nine points while Mayur Kadam (5), Sandeep Kumar (4), and Manjeet (4) also made vital contributions.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar bagged 13 points with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (5 points), Pankaj Mohite (4 points), Mohit Goyat (3 points), and Gaurav Khatri (3 points) chipping in as well.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Head-to-Head Stats

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have squared off against each other 21 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

Puneri Paltan have fared better in the fixture, managing to win 13 out of the 21 games. Patna Pirates have managed to beat Pune only four times, with four matches ending in ties.