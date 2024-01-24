Pro Kabaddi 2023: Which team has the most tackle points in the history of PKL?

Patna Pirates hold the record of scoring the most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi history, accumulating 6786 tackle points in 194 games.

The Pirates are the most successful team in Pro Kabaddi League history. After making the semifinals in the first two editions, they lifted their first PKL title in 2016. They followed up with another title in the following edition (June 2016).

The Pirates became the first PKL franchise to complete a three-peat by winning the 2017 PKL edition. Moreover, they also hold the record of most playoff appearances in the Pro Kabaddi League.

They made the playoffs in the first five editions. Their performance saw a dip in the sixth and seventh seasons, but they reached the final in season eight The Pirates endured a poor season last year, though, finishing a lowly tenth.

In 22 games, they managed only eight wins. They have shown signs of improvement this season but are languishing at number eight in the points table.

Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddhas 34-31 to secure sixth Pro Kabaddi win

After a crushing defeat to Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates fought back with a 34-31 win over UP Yoddhas on Friday. The defense unit stood up in the key encounter and proved to be the difference in the game.

Ankit and Babu M scored five and four points respectively. Patna Pirates inflicted the first all-out in just the sixth minute of the game to take a 11-4 lead. UP Yoddhas, meanwhile, struggled in their defending, which allowed Patna to be ahead in the game.

In the raid department, Sachin and Manjeet amassed six points each. Patna Pirates are due to play their next game against Bengal Warriors on Friday, January 26. The Warriors have six wins in 14 games this season and are seventh in the points table.