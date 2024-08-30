Pro Kabaddi 2024: 3 most expensive buys for Tamil Thalaivas ft. Sachin Tanwar

Despite being one of the biggest franchises in the Pro Kabaddi League in terms of the size and passion of their fanbase, the Tamil Thalaivas have never succeeded in getting their hands on silverware in the 10 seasons of the PKL.

The Chennai-based franchise finished in a lowly ninth position on the PKL 10 table, winning just 51 points in the season.

However, at the recently concluded Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction, the Thalaivas went after some big names in the pool, spending big money in the process. Let’s look at the three most expensive buys for Tamil Thalaivas at the Pro Kabaddi 2024 auctions.

Pro Kabaddi 2024: 3 most expensive buys for Tamil Thalaivas

#3 Moein Safaghi (₹13 lakh)

Moein Safaghi at the 2022 Asian Games (Image via [email protected])

27-year-old Iranian defender Moein Safaghi will make his PKL debut this season after the Thalaivas acquired the overseas all-rounder for ₹13 lakh. The sum may prove to be a bargain after all, as Safaghi was a key part of the Iran team that won a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

The 6’3” player will add a different profile to his new team, as the Tamil Thalaivas lacked a physically imposing player like Safaghi in PKL 10. However, Safaghi will still be like a wildcard for the Thalaivas, as the player who has been untested on the Indian pitches will look to become the latest in a long line of Iranian players to make their name in the Pro Kabaddi League.

#2 Amirhossein Bastami (₹16 lakh)

Amirhossein Bastami playing for the Tamil Thalaivas against the Bengal Warriors in PKL 10 (Image via PKL Media)

Amirhossein Bastami is the second Iranian kabaddi player to feature on this list, as the defender was acquired for ₹16 lakh by the Tamil Thalaivas using their Final Bid Match (FBM) card. Despite a disappointing finish on the PKL 10 table, the Thalaivas boasted a decent defensive record, and a big part of that is because of Bastami.

The defender, who played 15 matches in PKL 10, ended the season with a tackle strike rate of 54%, earning 22 points. He has earned 46 points in 31 matches in his PKL career ever since he made his debut in season 9 for the Haryana Steelers.

#1 Sachin Tanwar (₹2.15 crore)

Sachin Tanwar playing for the Patna Pirates against the Telugu Titans (Image via PKL Media)

Right raider Sachin Tanwar became the most expensive player in the PKL 11 auction after the Tamil Thalaivas signed him for a staggering ₹2.15 crore on day one.

The 25-year-old, who last turned out for the Patna Pirates, finished PKL 10 with a stunning raid strike rate of 47% and a tackle strike rate of 76%. He scored 184 points in 22 matches with an almost 79% not-out percentage, highlighting his importance to his former team.

Now with the Thalaivas, Sachin Tanwar will be in the spotlight as he will be expected to lead his new team from the front to justify his massive price tag. However, he will surely look to improve Tamil Thalaiva’s PKL 10 record of a 36% success raid rate, and his teammates and fans will keep their fingers crossed for Tanwar to bring his A-game to PKL 11.

