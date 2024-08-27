Pro Kabaddi 2024: Full list of Tamil Thalaivas players for PKL 2024 ft. Sachin Tanwar and Narender

The Tamil Thalaivas, in search of their first title, created headlines at PKL 2024 Auction by breaking the bank for star raider Sachin Tanwar. The think tank team went on to secure the raider’s services at a whopping ₹2.15 crore.

Tanwar played a pivotal role for the Patna Pirates in PKL 2023, scoring 142 successful raids in 22 games to emerge as the team's best raider. The Thalaivas failed to attack the opposition in the previous season and with Tanwar’s inclusion, they have improved their raiding department.

Having made their debut in the fifth season of the PKL, Tamil Thalaivas' journey is more of a lul as they ended with the sixth position in the fifth and sixth editions. Their performance dipped in the seventh and eighth seasons as they settled for the 12th and 11th ranks, respectively.

Though they made some important changes in their raiding and defense units, the Tamil Thalaivas couldn't make the cut for the playoffs in the ninth and 10th seasons as they occupied fifth and seventh ranks, respectively.

The Tamil Thalaivas’ PKL 2024 Auction was an interesting affair. They started off hogging the limelight after roping in Sachin Tanwar for an exceptional price.

Later, they managed to add two players from Iran, Moein Safaghi and Amirhossein Bastami. Their fourth and final addition in the auction was raider Sourabh Fagare, a Yuva Kabaddi rising star.

Sachin Tanwar (Raider) - ₹2.15 Crore

Moein Safaghi (All Rounder) - ₹13 Lakh

Amirhossein Bastami (Defender) - ₹16 Lakh

Sourabh Fagare (Raider) - ₹9 Lakh

Tamil Thalaivas complete squad ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2024

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Sourabh Fagare, Narender, Nitin Singh, and Vishal Chahal.

Defenders: Amirhossein Bastami, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, Aashish, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abishek, Nitesh Kumar, and Ronak.

All-rounders: Moein Safaghi

With Ajinkya Pawar leaving the Thalaivas and moving to the Bengaluru Bulls franchise, it would be interesting to see how the Tamil Nadu-based franchise fares in the raiding department with Sachin Tanwar leading the pack.

That said, the Thalaivas, in the search of their first ever title victory, had an excellent auction and would be hoping to make it big in PKL 2024 season.

