Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 14 after DEL vs GUJ PKL 2025 match

Dabang Delhi notched up their fifth successive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025 with a 10-point victory over Gujarat Giants (38-28) on Thursday, September 11. As a result of their unbeaten run, they moved back to the top of the points table.

They jumped to the first position from second with 10 points and a score difference of 29. Delhi is the only team yet to lose a game this season. The former Pro Kabaddi champions have made a fabulous start to their campaign and appear among the top contenders to lift the trophy.

Following their win, Puneri Paltan slipped from first to second on the table. They have eight points with four wins and two defeats from six matches, with a score difference of 31. After the loss, Gujarat Giants dropped from eleventh to twelfth. Their poor run continues with just one win and four defeats from five matches. They will face Haryana Steelers in their next clash. It will be a crucial game for them after two back-to-back losses.

U Mumba retained their third position with four wins and eight points from six games, with a score difference of 16. Telugu Titans, with six points, also remained fourth along with Jaipur Pink Panthers, who retained their fifth spot on the table. UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers, and Bengaluru Bulls also held on to their positions. The Yoddhas are placed sixth, while Haryana are seventh and Bulls are eighth.

Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas retained their spots on the table. The Pirates are ninth while the Thalaivas are tenth. With the Gujarat Giants' defeat, Bengal Warriorz moved a position up from twelfth to eleventh. While both teams have two points each, the Warriorz have a better score difference (-20).

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 14 Results (Thursday, September 11)

Match 27 - U Mumba 40 - Patna Pirates (39)

Match 28 - Dabang Delhi 38 - Gujarat Giants (28)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 15 Fixtures (Friday, September 12)

Match 29 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, 8 pm

Match 30 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)

